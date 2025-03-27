SSC MTS & Havaldar Final Answer Key 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in - Link and Qualifying Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024, along with candidates’ response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their final answer keys and response sheets through the SSC’s official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024, along with candidates’ response sheets. This comes after the final results were declared on March 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their final answer keys and response sheets through the SSC’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

The final answer key and response sheets will be available until 6 PM on April 25, 2025. It is recommended that candidates download and print their answer sheets for future reference, as they will no longer be accessible after the deadline.

Steps to Download the Final Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2024 final answer key notice on the homepage.

A PDF will open, providing a link to access the answer keys.

Log in using your roll number and password.

View and download your final answer key and response sheet.

Print a copy for your records.

The computer-based exam was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

Results were announced on January 21, 2025, with 27,011 candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) for Havaldar posts.

The PET/PST was held from February 5 to February 12, 2025, resulting in 20,959 candidates qualifying for the next stage. 11,518 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification, and the respective departments will handle further procedures.

The release of the final answer key allows candidates to verify their answers and understand how their scores were calculated. This also enables them to gain clarity on the evaluation process conducted by the SSC.

Find the direct final answer key download link here.