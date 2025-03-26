CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 - Application Correction Window is Now Open! Link and Edit Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
12:33 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today, March 26.
Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today, March 26. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM on March 28, 2025. According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from May 8 onwards across multiple centres in India and abroad.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA. The fields that can be modified include name, academic details, gender, date of birth, category, photograph, signature, parents' names, and exam centre preferences. Whereas, fields like the candidate’s mobile number, email address, permanent address, and emergency contact number cannot be edited.

Steps to Edit the Application Form

  • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the candidate login link available on the homepage.
  • Log in using your application number and password.
  • Make the required changes and review them.
  • Save the changes and submit the updated form.
  • Download and print the corrected form for future reference.
Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

Find the direct application correction link here.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
12:33 PM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA) applications
