MHT CET

MHT CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For PCB, PCM OUT- Know What's Next Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
15:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates interested can check their seat allotment result through the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org
As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to their allotted institute between August 12 and 14

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, published the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today for admission to PCB and PCM programmes. Candidates interested can check their seat allotment result through the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to their allotted institute between August 12 and 14. The cell will announce the vacant seats for the MHT CET 2025 round 3 on August 16, 2025.

MHT CET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

ADVERTISEMENT

Seat allotment letter

Class 10, 12 mark sheets

JEE Main or CET scorecard

Caste or EWS certification

Income certificates

Photo ID proof

Copies of recent photograph

Transfer certificate

It must be noted that those who have been included in the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment list will have to accept the seat allotment and report to their respective colleges within a stipulated period.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
15:09 PM
MHT CET MHT CET 2025 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
Similar stories
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Declares PGIMER BSc Nursing . . .

WBMCC

WBMCC To Close WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Window Tomorrow- Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Begins Application For RPSC SI Recruitment 2025- . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Declares PGIMER BSc Nursing . . .

Life lessons

Beyond Classrooms: The Education of Experience

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Alumni Meet 2025 Celebrates Legacy, Unity and Visionary Leadership

WBMCC

WBMCC To Close WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Window Tomorrow- Deta. . .

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality