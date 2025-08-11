MHT CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For PCB, PCM OUT- Know What's Next Here

Summary Candidates interested can check their seat allotment result through the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to their allotted institute between August 12 and 14

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, published the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today for admission to PCB and PCM programmes. Candidates interested can check their seat allotment result through the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to their allotted institute between August 12 and 14. The cell will announce the vacant seats for the MHT CET 2025 round 3 on August 16, 2025.

MHT CET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Seat allotment letter

Class 10, 12 mark sheets

JEE Main or CET scorecard

Caste or EWS certification

Income certificates

Photo ID proof

Copies of recent photograph

Transfer certificate

It must be noted that those who have been included in the MHT CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment list will have to accept the seat allotment and report to their respective colleges within a stipulated period.