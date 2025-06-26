TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 Out - Check Rank Card and Counselling Details

Posted on 26 Jun 2025
File Image

Candidates who appeared for these state-level law entrance exams can now check their results by visiting the official website (lawcet.tgche.ac.in).

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the results for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET 2025) and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG PGLCET 2025). Candidates who appeared for these state-level law entrance exams can now check their results by visiting the official website (lawcet.tgche.ac.in).

This year’s exams were conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE. The entrance tests took place on June 6, 2025, in three separate shifts tailored to accommodate different law programmes. The first session was held from 9.30 AM to 11 AM, followed by the second from 12.30 PM to 2 PM, and the final shift from 4 PM to 5.30 PM.

The provisional answer keys were made available to candidates on June 11, with a dedicated window for raising objections open until June 13. After addressing all submitted objections, the final results were compiled and declared.

Rank Card Download Guide

  • Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Download Rank Card’ link.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • View and download the result for future reference.
With the announcement of the results, the authorities will soon begin the centralised counselling process for admissions into 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB, and LLM programmes across Telangana. A separate notification will be issued detailing the counselling schedule and registration process. Post-registration, the merit list and category-wise cut-offs for both 3-year and 5-year LLB courses will be released.

The cut-off marks will vary depending on several factors, including seat availability, applicant merit ranks, category, and the demand for specific law colleges. Students are advised to stay updated through the official portal for the latest counselling announcements and guidelines.

Find the direct rank card download link.

