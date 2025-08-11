WBMCC

WBMCC To Close WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Window Tomorrow- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
15:24 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who are yet to register for the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
WBMCC will publish the list of successfully verified candidates as well as the seat matrix for Round 1 on August 14, 2025, after 2 PM

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee is set to close the round 1 registration window for NEET UG counselling 2025 tomorrow, August 12, 2025. Candidates who are yet to register for the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the link to register will be active till 8 PM of August 12, 2025, and the window for online fee payment will close at 12 midnight. Verification of candidates in the already designated colleges will be done up to August 13, 2025.

WBMCC will publish the list of successfully verified candidates as well as the seat matrix for Round 1 on August 14, 2025, after 2 PM. Candidates will be able to proceed for online choice filling and choice locking between August 14, 2025, from 4 PM and August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight. The seat allotment result will be published on August 20, 2025, after 4 PM, after which candidates will need to report at allotted colleges from August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1
  3. Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit
  4. Log in to your account and fill the application form
  5. Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee
  6. Submit and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printout of the same for further use
Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
15:24 PM
