IIFT Kolkata Alumni Meet 2025 Celebrates Legacy, Unity and Visionary Leadership

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kolkata Chapter Alumni Meet 2025 was not merely a reunion—it was a heartfelt homecoming that celebrated the institution’s enduring spirit, unity, and shared legacy. Bringing together accomplished alumni and bright current students, the gathering reflected the strength of the IIFT network across generations.

The event began with an inspiring address by IIFT Vice Chancellor, Professor Rakesh Mohan Joshi, who underscored the critical role of trade in today’s dynamic geopolitical landscape and reaffirmed IIFT’s unique position in shaping leaders in this domain. This was followed by insightful discussions from the Centre Heads of the Kakinada GIFT City and Kolkata campuses, who spoke about strengthening the IIFT brand through shared responsibility, best practices, and increased alumni-student collaboration across all four campuses.

A moment of pride came with the felicitation of contributors to IIFT’s growth, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the institution’s mission. Adding to the milestone, the event witnessed the launch of the IIFT Alumni Magazine, aptly titled "Indian Ethos and Value That Build Visionary Leaders".

The evening concluded with vibrant cultural performances by current students, infusing the celebration with energy and creativity. Dr K Rangarajan, Head of IIFT Kolkata campus, extended heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, highlighting the meet as a symbol of camaraderie, pride, and a collective vision for IIFT’s future.

This year’s meet once again reinforced that IIFT is more than an institution—it is a lifelong community bound by knowledge, values, and a shared aspiration to lead.

