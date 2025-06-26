AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

Summary The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the revised hall tickets for the AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. Candidates whose exams were postponed earlier can now download their updated admit cards by logging in with their credentials on the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the revised hall tickets for the AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. Candidates whose exams were postponed earlier can now download their updated admit cards by logging in with their credentials on the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Mega DSC recruitment drive, which aims to fill a total of 16,347 teacher vacancies across the state, had initially scheduled exams for June 20 and 21. However, those dates were later rescheduled to July 1 and July 2. Given this, the revised hall ticket download link has now been activated, and candidates are advised to access their admit cards without delay.

Steps to Download the Revised Hall Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link. Enter your unique credentials (user name, password, and captcha). Navigate to the hall ticket download section. View and download the same for future reference.

The AP DSC hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and includes essential details such as the candidate’s exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and exam-day instructions. Without this document and a valid photo ID, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

This year’s AP DSC recruitment examination is being conducted across multiple centres in Andhra Pradesh from June 6 to July 6, 2025. Applicants appearing for the rescheduled exams must download their updated hall tickets to avoid any inconvenience at the test venue.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official AP DSC website for further updates and guidelines related to the recruitment process and examination schedule.

Find the direct admit card download link.