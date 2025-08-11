NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling deadline for Round 1 of NEET UG 2025 counselling, further delaying the release of seat allotment results. As per the updated notification on the official website, candidates can now submit and lock their choices until 11:59 PM on August 11, 2025.

The MCC had earlier announced that the Round 1 seat allotment results would be declared on August 11. However, due to the extension of the choice filling window, the result declaration has been postponed. A revised date for the announcement is expected to be notified soon.

“Dear Candidates, Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated (11.08.2025) at 11:59 PM,” reads the message on the MCC portal.

Following the declaration of the seat allotment results, candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges for admission. Institutions will verify documents and confirm the status of the joined candidates during this period.

Once Round 1 admissions are complete, the counselling process will move to Round 2. The detailed schedule for subsequent rounds is still awaited.

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result link on the homepage Log in using your credentials (if required) View and download the allotment result and order

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official MCC website for the latest updates regarding the revised schedule and further counselling rounds.