Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Declares PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025- Link Here

Summary Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the scorecard from the official website at pgimer.edu.in The admit cards were released on July 19, 2025

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh issued the results of four-year and post basic BSc nursing entrance examinations 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the scorecard from the official website at pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will now proceed for the first phase counselling process.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in On the home page, click on the link to check the B.Sc Nursing Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check your result displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference

As per the official counselling schedule, document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) will take place on August 11, 2025, from 9 AM. Counseling of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) on August 12, 2025, from 11 AM. Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) on August 13, 2025, from 9 AM and August 14, 2025, from 11 AM.

It may be mentioned here that the entrance examinations were conducted on July 27, 2025. The admit cards were released on July 19, 2025. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.