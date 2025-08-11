Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Declares PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025- Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
16:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the scorecard from the official website at pgimer.edu.in
The admit cards were released on July 19, 2025

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh issued the results of four-year and post basic BSc nursing entrance examinations 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the scorecard from the official website at pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will now proceed for the first phase counselling process.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the B.Sc Nursing Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference

As per the official counselling schedule, document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) will take place on August 11, 2025, from 9 AM. Counseling of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) on August 12, 2025, from 11 AM. Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) on August 13, 2025, from 9 AM and August 14, 2025, from 11 AM.

It may be mentioned here that the entrance examinations were conducted on July 27, 2025. The admit cards were released on July 19, 2025. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
16:33 PM
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research BSc Nursing Result nursing
Similar stories
WBMCC

WBMCC To Close WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Window Tomorrow- Deta. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For PCB, PCM OUT- Know What's Next Here

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Begins Application For RPSC SI Recruitment 2025- . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Life lessons

Beyond Classrooms: The Education of Experience

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Alumni Meet 2025 Celebrates Legacy, Unity and Visionary Leadership

WBMCC

WBMCC To Close WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Window Tomorrow- Deta. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For PCB, PCM OUT- Know What's Next Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality