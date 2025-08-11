NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
14:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
Round 2 Counselling Registration to begin from August 27, 2025

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee issued a revised schedule for WB NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

Registration Deadline: August 12, 2025, up to 8 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Last date for online fee payment: August 12, 2025, up to 12 midnight

Verification of Candidates in the already designated College and time slot by the software: August 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2025

Publication of List of Successfully verified candidates & Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1: August 14, 2025, after 2 PM

Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the successfully verified candidates: August 14, 2025, from 4 PM to August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight

Publication of Result: August 20, 2025, after 4 PM

Reporting of candidates at allotted colleges: August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM

Round 2 Registration: August 27, 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule: Direct Link

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1
  3. Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit
  4. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form
  5. Upload the relevant documents, if needed
  6. Pay the application fee and click on submit
  7. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for further reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
14:14 PM
NEET UG 2025 WB NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Begins Application For RPSC SI Recruitment 2025- . . .

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Ch. . .

ISRO

From Rural Jharkhand to Rockets - 28 Girls Head to ISRO’s Space Centre for Academic. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Begins Application For RPSC SI Recruitment 2025- . . .

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Begins Application For 700+ Apprentice Posts- Eligibility and Li. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Ch. . .

ISRO

From Rural Jharkhand to Rockets - 28 Girls Head to ISRO’s Space Centre for Academic. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Step. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality