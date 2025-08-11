WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee issued a revised schedule for WB NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule
Registration Deadline: August 12, 2025, up to 8 PM
Last date for online fee payment: August 12, 2025, up to 12 midnight
Verification of Candidates in the already designated College and time slot by the software: August 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2025
Publication of List of Successfully verified candidates & Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1: August 14, 2025, after 2 PM
Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the successfully verified candidates: August 14, 2025, from 4 PM to August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight
Publication of Result: August 20, 2025, after 4 PM
Reporting of candidates at allotted colleges: August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM
Round 2 Registration: August 27, 2025
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule: Direct Link
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: Steps to apply
- Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1
- Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit
- Once done, login to the account and fill the application form
- Upload the relevant documents, if needed
- Pay the application fee and click on submit
- Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for further reference
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.