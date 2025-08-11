WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Dates Inside

Summary Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in Round 2 Counselling Registration to begin from August 27, 2025

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee issued a revised schedule for WB NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

Registration Deadline: August 12, 2025, up to 8 PM

Last date for online fee payment: August 12, 2025, up to 12 midnight

Verification of Candidates in the already designated College and time slot by the software: August 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2025

Publication of List of Successfully verified candidates & Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1: August 14, 2025, after 2 PM

Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the successfully verified candidates: August 14, 2025, from 4 PM to August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight

Publication of Result: August 20, 2025, after 4 PM

Reporting of candidates at allotted colleges: August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM

Round 2 Registration: August 27, 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit Once done, login to the account and fill the application form Upload the relevant documents, if needed Pay the application fee and click on submit Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for further reference

