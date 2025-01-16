Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

Summary The LBS Centre for Science & Technology has issued the January session Kerala SET admit card 2025. Registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by logging in with their registration ID or registered mobile number and the site access key, which has been sent via SMS to their registered mobile number.

The LBS Centre for Science & Technology has issued the January session Kerala SET admit card 2025. Registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by logging in with their registration ID or registered mobile number and the site access key, which has been sent via SMS to their registered mobile number. The State Eligibility Test (SET), a crucial step in the recruitment process for teachers across Kerala, is scheduled for February 2, 2025, across the state.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination venue. Candidates are advised to download it and verify all the details mentioned.

Steps to Download Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2025

Visit the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan25/.

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, including the site access key, to access the hall ticket.

Download and print the admit card from the new window.

The Kerala SET 2025 will be conducted across various districts in Kerala, covering a total of 31 subjects for paper II. The qualifying criteria for the exam are as follows:

General Category: Minimum 40% in both Paper I and Paper II, with an overall total of 48%.

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Minimum 35% in both papers, with an overall total of 45%.

SC/ST/Differently Abled: Minimum 35% in both papers, with an overall total of 40%.

Candidates who meet these requirements will be awarded a lifetime-valid certificate, enabling them to apply for teaching positions within the state.