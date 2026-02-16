NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
15:10 PM

File Image

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMET), Haryana has published the Round 3 merit list-cum-allotment result for Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes.

A total of 386 candidates have qualified in the third round of the state counselling process.

Candidates can check their allotment results on the official website — hry.online-counselling.co.in.

According to the published merit list:

  • 91 candidates secured seat upgrades
  • 295 candidates did not receive any upgrade
  • 140 candidates were shortlisted under the management quota
  • 33 NRI candidates were selected

Among the most preferred choices in Round 3 was the MS in General Surgery programme at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (PGIMS).

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must complete document verification between February 18 and 19 and report to their respective colleges by February 19.

The Haryana NEET PG counselling is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses across government and private medical colleges in the state.

