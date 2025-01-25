NEET UG 2025 Registration Major Changes by NTA - APAAR ID Not Mandatory!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the APAAR ID, formerly known as the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC ID), is not mandatory for registering for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025. This clarification comes after a public notice on January 14, 2025, urged candidates to update their Aadhaar details and link their APAAR ID.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the APAAR ID, formerly known as the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC ID), is not mandatory for registering for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025. This clarification comes after a public notice on January 14, 2025, urged candidates to update their Aadhaar details and link their APAAR ID.

The APAAR ID serves as a digital repository for students’ academic credits, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive record of academic progress. While it is a valuable tool for maintaining educational credentials, candidates are not required to generate or link an APAAR ID to register for NEET UG 2025.

The NTA has assured applicants that detailed instructions on alternative registration methods will be shared in the upcoming information bulletin.

Support and Guidance for APAAR ID

To assist candidates interested in generating an APAAR ID, the NTA has provided a Step-by-Step User Guide and a video tutorial.

Students who wish to create an APAAR ID will need the following information:

Name

Date of Birth (DOB)

Aadhaar number

UDISE and Unique Student Identifier (PEN)

Mobile number

Names of parents (as per Aadhaar)

The steps to generate an APAAR ID include visiting the school to verify demographic details, obtaining parental consent (for minors), and authenticating the identity through the school. Upon successful verification, the APAAR ID is created and added to the student’s DigiLocker account. The virtual APAAR ID card can then be accessed from the "Issued Documents" section in DigiLocker.

This clarification from NTA ensures that candidates can focus on the registration process without any additional stress about mandatory requirements, streamlining the path to NEET UG 2025. Students requiring further assistance can contact NTA through the helpline number 011-40759000 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.