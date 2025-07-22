NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Releases Full Schedule After Cut-off Relaxation

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for the NEET SS 2025 stray vacancy counselling round. The decision to lower the percentile cut-off was taken to ensure that no super specialty seat remains vacant and to maximise the opportunity for eligible candidates.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for the NEET SS 2025 stray vacancy counselling round, following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) recent decision to reduce the qualifying percentile. The relaxation has opened the doors for all candidates who appeared for the NEET SS exam and possess a valid broad specialty degree—MD, MS, or DNB—to participate in the final round of super specialty counselling.

As per the official notice, the NEET SS stray round registration will commence on July 24 on the official website, mcc.nic.in, and continue until 6 PM on July 27. The fee payment facility will remain available until 8 PM on July 27, as per server time.

The decision to lower the percentile cut-off was taken to ensure that no super specialty seat remains vacant and to maximise the opportunity for eligible candidates. All participating institutes have been directed to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays as working days during this phase to maintain adherence to the tight counselling schedule.

According to the updated timetable, verification of the seat matrix by participating colleges and institutes will take place on July 23. The choice filling and locking window will be open from July 24 to July 28, and the seat allotment process will be carried out from July 28 to July 29. The stray vacancy round result will be declared on July 30, and candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to their respective institutes between July 31 and August 5.

This final round offers NEET SS candidates one last chance to secure admission into super-specialty programmes across India. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website and complete all processes within the stipulated timeline to avoid disqualification.