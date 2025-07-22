NEET UG 2025

MCC Issues NRI Quota Guidelines for NEET UG Counselling 2025- Read Key Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
19:29 PM

File Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the eligibility criteria and application process for candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, and allied courses under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota. The committee has also started the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 1 on July 21, 2025.

MCC raised an alarm regarding submitting fake documents will lead to cancellation of candidature. It has issued the NEET UG information bulletin 2025 for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. Along with this, it also uploaded an advisory for NRI and PwD category candidates.

According to the eligibility criteria for NRI quota, applicants will have to produce the document issued by the Indian Mission or ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirming that they are NRI, child or ward an NRI (minor under bona fide guardianship). The documents submitted during the NEET UG counselling 2025 process will be verified at the time of reporting to the allotted college. If any candidate is found to have submitted incomplete or false documents, their candidature will be rejected.

Further, the MCC reserves the right to seek further clarification or supporting documents if necessary. “Any attempt to misrepresent eligibility will result in disqualification,” it informed.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to apply for round 1 is July 28, 2025. The choice filling/locking facility will be available from July 22 to July 28, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 29 to July 30, 2025. The result will be announced on July 31, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
19:46 PM
NEET UG 2025 MCC NEET counselling
