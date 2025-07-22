NLU Delhi Revises AILET 2026 Exam and Registration Date- Application to Begin on August 7

Summary Eligible candidates will be able to register for the AILTE 2026 on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in This revision supersedes the university’s earlier notification issued on June 17, 2025

The National Law University Delhi revised the exam date for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. As per the official notice, the new exam date is December 14, 2025 and will be conducted for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Laws (BA LLB) (Honours) and the one-year Master of Laws (LLM) programme. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the AILTE 2026 on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

This revision supersedes the university’s earlier notification issued on June 17, 2025. Initially, the notification issued on June 17, 2025. Initially, the test was scheduled to be held on December 7. NLU Delhi clarified that the AILET 2026 will continue to be held at the all-India level for admissions to the academic year 2026-27. AILET 2026 will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

As per the revised schedule, the application process for AILET 2026 will now begin on August 7. It was earlier scheduled to commence on August 1. The last date to register for the law entrance test is November 10, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.