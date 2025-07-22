AILET 2026

NLU Delhi Revises AILET 2026 Exam and Registration Date- Application to Begin on August 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
19:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates will be able to register for the AILTE 2026 on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
This revision supersedes the university’s earlier notification issued on June 17, 2025

The National Law University Delhi revised the exam date for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. As per the official notice, the new exam date is December 14, 2025 and will be conducted for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Laws (BA LLB) (Honours) and the one-year Master of Laws (LLM) programme. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the AILTE 2026 on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

This revision supersedes the university’s earlier notification issued on June 17, 2025. Initially, the notification issued on June 17, 2025. Initially, the test was scheduled to be held on December 7. NLU Delhi clarified that the AILET 2026 will continue to be held at the all-India level for admissions to the academic year 2026-27. AILET 2026 will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

As per the revised schedule, the application process for AILET 2026 will now begin on August 7. It was earlier scheduled to commence on August 1. The last date to register for the law entrance test is November 10, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
19:06 PM
AILET 2026 National Law University
Similar stories
Madhya Pradesh government

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins at dme.mponline.gov.in- Detai. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU to Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 For UG Admission on July 28- Detail. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase XIII Admit Card 2025 Out: Direct Download Link

RRB Exam

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 Declared For Remaining RRBs- Direct Link To Check Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Madhya Pradesh government

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins at dme.mponline.gov.in- Detai. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU to Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 For UG Admission on July 28- Detail. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase XIII Admit Card 2025 Out: Direct Download Link

RRB Exam

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 Declared For Remaining RRBs- Direct Link To Check Here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS 2025 Registration Ends Soon at ssc.gov.in- Apply for 1075 Vacancies Till July. . .

Telangana

Department of School Education, Hyderabad Issues TS TET Result 2025- Link to Download. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality