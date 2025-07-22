IBPS

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
11:56 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration deadline for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment drive for 2025.
Candidates are advised to complete the application process well ahead of the new deadline and visit the website frequently for further exam-related announcements.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration deadline for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment drive for 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online through the official website — ibps.in — until July 28, 2025, providing them with an additional week to apply for one of the most sought-after banking exams in the country.

This year, the IBPS aims to fill a total of 6,215 vacancies, including 5,208 posts for PO and 1,007 for SO positions. The written examinations for both posts are scheduled to be held in October 2025, as part of the multi-stage selection process.

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is ₹850, whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will have to pay a reduced fee of ₹175.

Application Steps

  • Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the link for IBPS PO or IBPS SO registration on the homepage.
  • Select “Apply Online” on the new page.
  • Enter basic details and submit the registration form.
  • Log in using your credentials and complete the application form.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well ahead of the new deadline and visit the website frequently for further exam-related announcements.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
11:57 AM
