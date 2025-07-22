Madhya Pradesh government

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins at dme.mponline.gov.in- Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
18:49 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link on the official website of DME, Madhya Pradesh at dme.mponline.gov.in
The first round seat allotment result will be announced on August 6, 2025

The Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh commenced the registration for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 1 on July 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link on the official website of DME, Madhya Pradesh at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the deadline to apply for the counselling round is July 29, 2025. The invitation of objection against vacancies will be done on July 29, 2025. The disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies is July 30, 2025. The choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2025.

The first round allotment result will be announced on August 6, 2025. Candidates can report to the allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verification and admission from July 7 to July 11, 2025. The online resignation/ cancellation of admission at college level can be done from August 7 to August 16, 2025 and candidates can exercise the options for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission from August 7 to August 16, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of DME, Madhya Pradesh at dme.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

5. Click on submit and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link

