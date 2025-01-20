FMGE Result 2024 Out - Find Download Link and Merit List

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2024 session. Candidates can now access the results in PDF format on the official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2024 session. Candidates can now access the results in PDF format on the official website. However, the results of seven candidates have been withheld due to pending clarifications from the exam ethics committee.

How to Check FMGE December 2024 Results

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click the link for ‘Foreign Medical Graduate Examination-December 2024.’

Open the PDF document containing the results.

Use the Ctrl+F function to locate your roll number.

Download and print the result for future reference.

The result PDF includes the candidate's roll number, application ID, scores, and qualifying status. Credentials are not required to access the PDF file.

Scorecard and Passing Certificate Details

Candidates can download their scorecards starting January 27, 2025, using their login credentials generated during the application process.

The passing certificates for qualified candidates will be issued in person after verification of identity and credentials. The schedule and details for obtaining the certificates will be announced on the official NBEMS website.

The FMGE December 2024 exam conducted on January 12, 2025, is a mandatory screening test for foreign medical graduates aspiring to practice medicine in India.

Find the direct result download link here.