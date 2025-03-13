SSC 2024

SSC MTS Result 2024 Announced! Check Shortlisted Candidates List and Selection Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
10:40 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exam 2024 on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for the online examination can now check and download their results.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exam 2024 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the online examination can now check and download their results.

SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualified Candidates List
SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualified Candidates List

Cut-Off Marks and Selection Details

Along with the final results, SSC has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for both MTS and Havaldar posts in the official result PDF. The document verification process will be conducted for all qualified candidates before the final appointment.

However, 179 candidates are on hold due to suspected malpractices, while 504 candidates have been disqualified or debarred from the selection process. Furthermore, 198 PwD candidates did not meet the required disability criteria for the Havaldar post.

RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria
RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for SSC MTS and Havaldar posts was conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The results for the Havaldar post were announced on January 21, 2025, with 27,011 candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The PET/PST round was conducted by CBIC from February 5 to 12, during which 20,959 candidates qualified for the Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) post.

This announcement marks a crucial step toward the final recruitment of MTS and Havaldar candidates.

Find the direct result pdf link here.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2025
10:41 AM
SSC 2024 SSC MTS Staff Selection Commission Result
