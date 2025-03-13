SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualified Candidates List

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The Tier 1 result was declared on December 5, 2024. Following this, the Tier 2 exam was conducted on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.

Steps to Check SSC CGL Final Result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 – Final Result’ on the homepage. A PDF file will open. Search for your roll number and download the file for future reference.

A total of 18,174 candidates have successfully qualified. Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the document verification (DV) round.

Category Wise Cutoff Marks

SC - 285.45888

ST - 266.49513

OBC - 306.27841

EWS - 300.03797

UR - 322.77352

ESM - 202.28472

OH - 258.66022

HH - 181.89266

VH - 219.45053

PwD Other - 136.73346

Selection Criteria

According to SSC’s official notice, only candidates who submitted their option cum preference online and qualified in Section-I + Section-II for Section-III evaluation have been considered for final selection.

The allocated department will handle the document verification and appointment process.

If a candidate does not receive any communication from the allocated department within six months, they must contact the department directly.

SSC will not entertain queries regarding document verification or appointment formalities.

SSC has additionally confirmed that no Reserve List or Waiting List has been prepared. Any unfilled vacancies due to the non-joining of selected candidates will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle by the respective departments.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for further updates regarding document verification and appointment procedures.

Find the direct result link here.