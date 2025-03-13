SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualified Candidates List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
09:58 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The Tier 1 result was declared on December 5, 2024. Following this, the Tier 2 exam was conducted on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.

RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria
RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

Steps to Check SSC CGL Final Result 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 – Final Result’ on the homepage.
  3. A PDF file will open.
  4. Search for your roll number and download the file for future reference.

A total of 18,174 candidates have successfully qualified. Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the document verification (DV) round.

Category Wise Cutoff Marks

  • SC - 285.45888
  • ST - 266.49513
  • OBC - 306.27841
  • EWS - 300.03797
  • UR - 322.77352
  • ESM - 202.28472
  • OH - 258.66022
  • HH - 181.89266
  • VH - 219.45053
  • PwD Other - 136.73346
WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!
WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!

Selection Criteria

According to SSC’s official notice, only candidates who submitted their option cum preference online and qualified in Section-I + Section-II for Section-III evaluation have been considered for final selection.

The allocated department will handle the document verification and appointment process.

If a candidate does not receive any communication from the allocated department within six months, they must contact the department directly.

SSC will not entertain queries regarding document verification or appointment formalities.

SSC has additionally confirmed that no Reserve List or Waiting List has been prepared. Any unfilled vacancies due to the non-joining of selected candidates will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle by the respective departments.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for further updates regarding document verification and appointment procedures.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2025
10:05 AM
SSC CGL 2024 Staff Selection Commission Result
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

Railway exams

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip Released at Regional Websites- Read Details Here

Representative Image
QS subject-wise ranking

9 Indian HEIs feature among global top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings; IITs & IIMs in. . .

Representative Image
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Result 2024 Out: Check Zone-Wise Cut-Off and Qualifying Criteria

Railway exams

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip Released at Regional Websites- Read Details Here

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

NTA to release JEE Main Session 2 exam city slips soon on official website - Check De. . .

Representative Image
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

Representative Image
QS subject-wise ranking

9 Indian HEIs feature among global top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings; IITs & IIMs in. . .

Heritage Group of Institutions

International Women’s Day 2025 celebrated at Heritage Group of Institutions focused. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality