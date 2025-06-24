SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
10:51 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2025 notification along with the application form.
Interested candidates can now apply through the official website — ssc.gov.in — with the application window remaining open until July 18, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2025 notification along with the application form. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies across various central government departments, ministries, and offices. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website — ssc.gov.in — with the application window remaining open until July 18, 2025.

KEA Releases KCET 2025 Verification Slip Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Download Link
KEA Releases KCET 2025 Verification Slip Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Download Link

The notification PDF details the eligibility criteria, application process, exam dates, selection procedure, and vacancy list. The recruitment will fill Group C posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Sorting Assistant (SA)/Postal Assistant (PA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and others.

Application Guide

  • Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Apply’ tab under CHSL 2025.
  • New users must first click on ‘Register Now’ and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR)
  • Log in with your registration number and password.
  • Go to the CHSL 2025 tab and click ‘Apply Now’.
  • Fill in personal, academic, and other required details.
  • Capture a live photograph, and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Save the confirmation page for future use.
NIFT 2025 Final Results Declared for UG and PG Programmes at exams.nta.ac.in - Link
NIFT 2025 Final Results Declared for UG and PG Programmes at exams.nta.ac.in - Link

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, and all female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Exam Dates

As per the announcement, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to 18, 2025. The examination will be held in online CBT mode, followed by a Tier 2 descriptive paper for shortlisted candidates. The Tier 2 exam will be conducted tentatively between February and March 2026.

Interested candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly and complete their registration well before the deadline.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
SSC 2025 SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission Registration applications
