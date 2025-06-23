NIFT 2025 Final Results Declared for UG and PG Programmes at exams.nta.ac.in - Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the final results of the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for admissions into undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes for the academic session 2025–26. Candidates who appeared for the second stage of the exam can now access and download their NIFT 2025 scorecards from the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the final results of the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for admissions into undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes for the academic session 2025–26. Candidates who appeared for the second stage of the exam can now access and download their NIFT 2025 scorecards from the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

This year, the entrance test drew considerable participation, with 17,974 unique candidates registering for the stage 1 exam, recording a 91.69% overall attendance through 31,061 test entries for the General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT). The stage 1 results, declared on April 24, 2025, were computed on the combined scores of GAT and CAT. Based on these scores, candidates were shortlisted in a 1:4 ratio, category-wise and programme-wise, for the second stage.

The stage 2 exams for shortlisted candidates involved hands-on assessments such as Situation Tests, Studio Tests, Artisan Skill Tests, and Personal Interviews, evaluated directly on-site by designated jury panels. The evaluation followed strict confidentiality norms and standard rubrics jointly approved by NTA and NIFT.

For PG admissions, out of 1,973 registered candidates, 1,519 appeared for the stage 2 interviews, which assessed aspirants on parameters including career orientation, programme aptitude, achievements, communication skills, and general awareness, carrying a total of 100 marks.

Meanwhile, for the UG category, 10,869 candidates had registered, with 8,859 appearing for the exams, marking an 81.51% attendance rate.

Candidates eager to check their NIFT 2025 results can visit the official NTA NIFT portal, click on the NIFTEE 2025 final scorecard link, and log in using their application number, date of birth, and captcha code. The rank card, once displayed, should be thoroughly checked for accuracy and downloaded for future admission procedures.

The declaration of final results brings candidates one step closer to securing seats in prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses across India for the upcoming academic year.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.