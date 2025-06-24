KEA Releases KCET 2025 Verification Slip Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Download Link

KCET 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially issued the verification slip for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2025. Registered candidates can now download their KCET verification slip 2025 from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in — by logging in with their registration number and password.

The verification slip acts as a confirmation that a candidate’s educational qualifications, category claims, and eligibility documents — including marksheets, caste certificates, income certificates, and rural or Kannada medium proofs — have been reviewed and accepted by KEA. Only candidates who have received this verification slip will be permitted to participate in the upcoming KCET 2025 counselling process.

In an important update, the KEA has clarified that candidates who have made incorrect or incomplete claims in their UGCET 2025 application will be allowed to rectify them. However, the authority specified that this correction process will be held on a designated date, which will be announced shortly on the official KEA portal. The notice further advised candidates to visit the KEA office only on the allotted correction date to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

Recently, KEA also released the KCET 2025 spot rank list for candidates who had appeared for the exam but failed to submit their Karnataka 2nd PUC marks on time. The much-awaited KCET counselling schedule 2025 is expected to be published soon, following the release of the verification slips and completion of corrections.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official KEA website for timely updates regarding the correction window, counselling dates, and further admission procedures.

Find the direct verification slip download link here.

