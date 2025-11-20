SSC 2025

SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

Our Web Correspondent
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the exam date for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Examination 2025 Paper 2. According to the latest notification, the descriptive paper is scheduled for December 14, 2025. A total of 3,642 candidates who qualified for Paper 1 are now set to appear for the second stage of the recruitment process.

Paper 2 is a descriptive, pen-and-paper examination carrying 200 marks, designed to assess a candidate’s command of Hindi and English through translation tasks and essay writing in both languages. This stage is crucial, as it evaluates not just linguistic accuracy but also writing clarity and analytical ability. The computer-based Paper 1, held on August 12, saw 6,332 candidates appearing for the exam, and the results announced on November 4 highlighted that two candidates’ results were withheld, while six were not processed due to disqualification.

In a recent development, the Commission has revised the vacancy list from 437 to 552 posts, offering more opportunities for aspirants. With Paper 2 approaching, candidates are awaiting the release of the admit card, for which SSC has not yet specified a date. As per standard practice, the SSC CHT Paper 2 admit card is expected to be released around one week before the exam on the official website ssc.gov.in. Applicants will need to use their application number and password to download the hall ticket, which will include essential details such as exam date, reporting time, venue, roll number, and paper-specific guidelines.

Candidates who qualify in Paper 2 will move on to the Document Verification (DV) stage. During DV, they must present original educational qualifications, category certificates (if applicable), proof of age, and other required documents. Final selection and allocation of posts will be based on combined performance in Paper 1 and Paper 2, followed by successful verification and vacancy availability across participating departments.

