Jharkhand Cold Wave: Schools in Ranchi, Jamshedpur Shut; Academic Activities Postponed

PTI
PTI
Posted on 05 Jan 2026
10:17 AM

Schools in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Jamshedpur will remain closed till January 6 in view of the prevailing cold wave conditions.
The orders stated that if any school has examinations scheduled during this period, they have been given the discretion to conduct it.

Schools in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Jamshedpur will remain closed till January 6 in view of the prevailing cold wave conditions, officials said on Sunday.

The decision to suspend classes from kindergarten to class 12 was taken following a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, which warned of severe cold and cold wave conditions in several parts of the state.

Ranchi has been placed under a ‘yellow’ alert until further orders, officials said.

According to the order issued under Section-163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), academic activities in classes from KG to class 12 in all government, non-government, and private schools operating in both the districts will remain postponed till January 6.

The orders stated that if any school has examinations scheduled during this period, they have been given the discretion to conduct it.

The orders further clarified that classes for students of class 10 and class 12 may be held at the discretion of the respective school authorities.

Government schools are already closed till January 5 due to winter vacations.

On January 6, government schools will reopen for teachers, who are required to attend schools, mark attendance on the eVV system and carry out non-academic work, the order added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 05 Jan 2026
10:18 AM
school closure Jharkhand Ranchi Jamshedpur cold wave
