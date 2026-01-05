APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Announced - Qualified Candidates List and Interview Details

Summary The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially announced the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2025. Candidates who have cleared the mains examination are now eligible to appear for the interview or viva-voce round.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially announced the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check their results on the official website of the commission at apsc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 879 candidates have qualified in the APSC CCE Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who have cleared the mains examination are now eligible to appear for the interview or viva-voce round. However, the commission has not yet released the schedule for the interview stage, and candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates.

The APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format. Instead of individual scorecards, the result document contains only the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage. Candidates can verify their qualifying status by downloading the PDF file and using the search function to locate their roll number.

To check the APSC CCE Mains Result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the “Results” section available on the homepage. From there, they should select the link for the Combined Competitive Examination Mains Result 2025, which will open the result PDF. Candidates can then search for their roll number, download the file, and save it for future reference.

The APSC conducted the Combined Competitive Examination Mains 2025 over three days on October 11, 12, and 13, with two shifts held each day. The preliminary examination for the same recruitment cycle was conducted earlier on June 8, 2025, and candidates who cleared the prelims were shortlisted to appear for the mains examination.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result PDF and stay updated with official announcements regarding the interview schedule and further stages of the APSC CCE 2025 recruitment process.

