SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared at exams.nta.nic.in; Scorecard & Counselling Details Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecards by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/.

To access the result, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. The scorecard will display important details related to the candidate’s performance in the examination and will be required during the subsequent stages of the admission and counselling process.

The SHRESHTA NETS 2026 examination was conducted by NTA on December 21 in pen-and-paper-based mode. The test was held at 106 examination centres across 73 cities nationwide, ensuring wide accessibility for eligible candidates.

As per the official notice, candidates shortlisted through the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 result will be invited to participate in the counselling process. During counselling and admission stages, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration forms, and other mandatory documents submitted by candidates will be verified in accordance with the norms prescribed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A merit list will be prepared based on the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 results. The merit list will be published after each round of counselling, and seat allotment will be carried out strictly based on merit and availability of seats in participating schools.

The SHRESHTA scheme is a flagship initiative aimed at providing quality education to meritorious Scheduled Caste (SC) students. Under the scheme, students are offered admission to reputed CBSE-affiliated residential schools. Approximately 3,000 seats are available for admission to Classes 9 and 11, with all educational expenses fully funded by the Central government.

Candidates seeking further details regarding admissions, counselling schedules, and document verification are advised to regularly check the official website of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.