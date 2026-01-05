SHRESHTA NETS

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared at exams.nta.nic.in; Scorecard & Counselling Details Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jan 2026
10:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecards by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecards by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/.

To access the result, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. The scorecard will display important details related to the candidate’s performance in the examination and will be required during the subsequent stages of the admission and counselling process.

The SHRESHTA NETS 2026 examination was conducted by NTA on December 21 in pen-and-paper-based mode. The test was held at 106 examination centres across 73 cities nationwide, ensuring wide accessibility for eligible candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official notice, candidates shortlisted through the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 result will be invited to participate in the counselling process. During counselling and admission stages, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration forms, and other mandatory documents submitted by candidates will be verified in accordance with the norms prescribed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A merit list will be prepared based on the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 results. The merit list will be published after each round of counselling, and seat allotment will be carried out strictly based on merit and availability of seats in participating schools.

The SHRESHTA scheme is a flagship initiative aimed at providing quality education to meritorious Scheduled Caste (SC) students. Under the scheme, students are offered admission to reputed CBSE-affiliated residential schools. Approximately 3,000 seats are available for admission to Classes 9 and 11, with all educational expenses fully funded by the Central government.

Candidates seeking further details regarding admissions, counselling schedules, and document verification are advised to regularly check the official website of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Last updated on 05 Jan 2026
10:54 AM
SHRESHTA NETS National Testing Agency (NTA) Result Scorecard
Similar stories
SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer 2025: Grade C, D Final Answer Key and Candidate Marks Out; Direct Li. . .

UGC

NCERT Set to Receive Deemed University Status, UGC Decision Soon

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

IIMC Launches Its First PhD Programme - Check Eligibility, Key Dates & Application Pr. . .

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Over 25 Lakh Registrations: Chhattisgarh Shines in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer 2025: Grade C, D Final Answer Key and Candidate Marks Out; Direct Li. . .

UGC

NCERT Set to Receive Deemed University Status, UGC Decision Soon

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

IIMC Launches Its First PhD Programme - Check Eligibility, Key Dates & Application Pr. . .

UGC

Over 1.35 Lakh Candidates Appear for UGC-NET December 2025 Exam on January 2

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Over 25 Lakh Registrations: Chhattisgarh Shines in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026!

school closure

Jharkhand Cold Wave: Schools in Ranchi, Jamshedpur Shut; Academic Activities Postpone. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality