SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 Out for Phase I Exam - Hall Ticket Download Link Here

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit cards for the SEBI Grade A Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their SEBI Grade A hall tickets from the official website at sebi.gov.in. The download window will remain available until January 10, 2026.

To access the SEBI Grade A admit card 2025, candidates must use their registration or roll number, along with their date of birth or password. The Phase 1 examination for SEBI Grade A recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance and carefully check all details mentioned on them.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the SEBI Grade A admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents. SEBI has also instructed candidates to reach the exam venue well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket and strictly adhere to all examination-related guidelines and instructions.

Candidates can download the SEBI Grade A hall ticket by visiting the official website, navigating to the “Vacancies” section, and clicking on the relevant link for the SEBI Grade A admit card 2025. After logging in with the required details, the Phase 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download and take a printout of the hall ticket for use on the examination day.

As per the examination pattern, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 paper will consist of multiple-choice questions covering subjects such as General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Test of Reasoning. The examination will be conducted for a total of 100 marks with a duration of 60 minutes. A negative marking of one-fourth of the allotted marks will be applied for each incorrect answer in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Phase 1 examination.

The SEBI Grade A Recruitment Drive 2025 aims to fill a total of 110 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) vacancies across multiple streams. These include General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Engineering (Electrical), and Engineering (Civil), offering opportunities to candidates from diverse academic backgrounds.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SEBI website for updates related to the examination and further stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.