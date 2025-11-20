BPSC 71st Prelims

BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List & Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Nov 2025
11:34 AM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a strong clarification dismissing a report published on November 19, 2025, regarding the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE).
The BPSC declared the 71st CCE prelims results on November 18 on its official portal, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a strong clarification dismissing a report published on November 19, 2025, regarding the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). The newspaper had claimed that 13,368 candidates were selected for the physical efficiency test and that 893 were declared eligible for DSP posts - figures the Commission called “completely false, misleading and baseless.”

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Over 14,200 Candidates Qualify, Check Cutoff Marks
SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released; Download Phase III Admit Cards Till Nov 30
In its official statement, the BPSC said the numbers circulated in the report did not align with the verified exam data. It clarified that 13,368 candidates qualified for 1,219 posts under the integrated combined prelims, while 893 candidates qualified for 79 posts of financial administrative officers, bringing the total number of qualified candidates to 14,261, none of whom were selected for DSP positions as wrongly reported. The Commission urged aspirants to ignore unverified news and rely solely on its official website and social media channels for authentic updates.

The BPSC declared the 71st CCE prelims results on November 18 on its official portal, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, where candidates can download the result PDF. The examination was held on September 9, across 912 centres in 37 districts, witnessing the participation of 3,16,762 candidates.

Of them, 13,368 candidates cleared the integrated combined prelims, while 893 cleared the financial administrative officer prelims - accurate figures now reaffirmed by the Commission, putting all misinformation to rest.

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
11:35 AM
BPSC 71st Prelims Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) BPSC Result
