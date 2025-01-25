SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Exam 2025 Admit Cards to be Out Soon: Key Dates and Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jan 2025
18:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the examination schedule for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau on January 26, 2025.
Registered candidates can access their exam schedules via the candidate login portal on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the examination schedule for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau on January 26, 2025. Registered candidates can access their exam schedules via the candidate login portal on the official website ssc.gov.in.

Candidates should be aware that the SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025 will be made available 10 days before the respective examination shift. Furthermore, the SSC GD Admit Cards 2025 will be accessible for download on the official website four days before the scheduled examination shift.

Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025 (Once it is Released)

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
  1. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage
  2. Enter the candidate’s registration number and password
  3. Click the login button to view your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025
  4. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day
NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper
NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper
UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check
UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 Key Details

The exam will consist of 80 objective type questions, with each question carrying 2 marks. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for every incorrect response.

The examination is divided into four sections, each consisting of 20 objective type questions worth 2 marks each:

  • Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning
  • Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness
  • Part C: Elementary Mathematics
  • Part D: English/ Hindi

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and February 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

Last updated on 25 Jan 2025
18:01 PM
SSC GD 2025 SSC
Similar stories
Railway recruitment

East Central Railway Recruitment: Apply for 1154 Apprentice posts at rrcecr.gov.in- D. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check

CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Registration and Renewal Deadline Extended Again. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway recruitment

East Central Railway Recruitment: Apply for 1154 Apprentice posts at rrcecr.gov.in- D. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University’s TalkClubb Organises Psychoanalytic Therapy Workshop

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper

Sri Sri Academy

Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles: Sri Sri Academy To Host Sriathon 2025 on January 26!

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check

CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Registration and Renewal Deadline Extended Again. . .