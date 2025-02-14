SSC JHT Paper 1 Results 2024 Announced; Easy Steps to Check

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper 1 today, February 14. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can access their SSC JHT 2024 results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper 1 today, February 14. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can access their SSC JHT 2024 results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

A total of 2,145 candidates have successfully cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for Paper 2.

According to the official notification, results for three candidates have been withheld due to various reasons, while three others have not been processed due to their debarment from SSC examinations.

"Representations received from the candidates with regard to Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Key(s) have been used for evaluation,” stated the commission in its notice.

The SSC has not yet released individual scores along with the results. “The Final Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper(s) as well as marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates shall be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course,” the notification further mentioned.