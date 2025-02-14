SSC JHT

SSC JHT Paper 1 Results 2024 Announced; Easy Steps to Check

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
19:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper 1 today, February 14.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper 1 today, February 14. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can access their SSC JHT 2024 results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

A total of 2,145 candidates have successfully cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for Paper 2.

According to the official notification, results for three candidates have been withheld due to various reasons, while three others have not been processed due to their debarment from SSC examinations.

Assam ADRE Grade 3, 4 Results Expected Date, Details and How to Check
Assam ADRE Grade 3, 4 Results Expected Date, Details and How to Check
CBSE Board Exams 2025 Starting Tomorrow: Timings, Guidelines, and Dress Code
CBSE Board Exams 2025 Starting Tomorrow: Timings, Guidelines, and Dress Code

"Representations received from the candidates with regard to Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Key(s) have been used for evaluation,” stated the commission in its notice.

The SSC has not yet released individual scores along with the results. “The Final Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper(s) as well as marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates shall be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course,” the notification further mentioned.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2025
19:47 PM
SSC JHT SSC
