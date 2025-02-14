CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Starting Tomorrow: Timings, Guidelines, and Dress Code

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
14:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025.
Admit cards have been issued through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Admit cards have been issued through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 10.30AM to 1.30PM.

CBSE 2025 Exam Day Guidelines for Students

  • Students must carefully read the details mentioned on their admit cards and adhere to the guidelines provided.
  • Before attempting the exam, candidates should thoroughly read the instructions given on the question paper and answer booklets.
  • Regular students must carry their school identity card along with the admit card, while private candidates need a government-issued photo ID in addition to the admit card.
ADVERTISEMENT
KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now
KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now

Items allowed inside the exam hall:

  • Transparent stationery pouch
  • Geometry/ pencil box
  • Blue/ royal blue ink/ ballpoint/ gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass, and money.
  • Students with dyscalculia can use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Prohibited items:

  • Printed or handwritten material, loose paper, calculators, pen drives, log tables (except those provided at the centre), electronic pens, and scanners.
  • Communication devices, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras.
  • Wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches.
  • Eatables (except for diabetic students).

Dress Code:

  • Regular students must wear their school uniform, while private candidates should dress in light-colored clothing.
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%

Enhanced Exam Security and Student Support

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, CBSE has introduced a new security measure – CCTV cameras will be installed at all exam centres.

Additionally, to help students manage stress, CBSE has launched free psycho-social counselling services. The counselling will be available in two phases: before the exams and after the announcement of results, concluding on April 4, 2025.

This year, approximately 44 lakh students from around 8,000 schools in India and abroad are expected to take the CBSE board exams. The exams will be conducted in a single session, from 10.30AM to 1.30PM, ensuring a uniform schedule across all centres.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2025
14:28 PM
CBSE 2025 CBSE
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplin. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now

MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 Exam Rescheduled - Check Revised Dates & Marking Scheme

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Major Update on ISC 2027: CISCE Announces Reforms in Syllabus, Pass Criteria, and Mor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

UGC Opens ‘Deemed to be University’ Status for Colleges Offering Unique Disciplin. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!

The 10th edition of the fest will be held from February 20 to 22
Jadavpur University

Power house of knowledge, creativity and innovation! Jadavpur University to host tech. . .

During the launch of both the books at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair
EIILM-Kolkata

In-depth exploration of Vedic Wisdom! 2 books by RP Banerjee launched at Kolkata Book. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur Charts a Visionary Path: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Applauds Initiativ. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality