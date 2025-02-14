CBSE Board Exams 2025 Starting Tomorrow: Timings, Guidelines, and Dress Code

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Admit cards have been issued through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Admit cards have been issued through school login on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 10.30AM to 1.30PM.

CBSE 2025 Exam Day Guidelines for Students

Students must carefully read the details mentioned on their admit cards and adhere to the guidelines provided.

Before attempting the exam, candidates should thoroughly read the instructions given on the question paper and answer booklets.

Regular students must carry their school identity card along with the admit card, while private candidates need a government-issued photo ID in addition to the admit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Items allowed inside the exam hall:

Transparent stationery pouch

Geometry/ pencil box

Blue/ royal blue ink/ ballpoint/ gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass, and money.

Students with dyscalculia can use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Prohibited items:

Printed or handwritten material, loose paper, calculators, pen drives, log tables (except those provided at the centre), electronic pens, and scanners.

Communication devices, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras.

Wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches.

Eatables (except for diabetic students).

Dress Code:

Regular students must wear their school uniform, while private candidates should dress in light-colored clothing.

Enhanced Exam Security and Student Support

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, CBSE has introduced a new security measure – CCTV cameras will be installed at all exam centres.

Additionally, to help students manage stress, CBSE has launched free psycho-social counselling services. The counselling will be available in two phases: before the exams and after the announcement of results, concluding on April 4, 2025.

This year, approximately 44 lakh students from around 8,000 schools in India and abroad are expected to take the CBSE board exams. The exams will be conducted in a single session, from 10.30AM to 1.30PM, ensuring a uniform schedule across all centres.