Assam ADRE Grade 3, 4 Results Expected Date, Details and How to Check

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is set to release the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts between February and March 2025.

Once declared, candidates can check the ADRE grade 3 results at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in, while the grade 4 results will be available at slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

How to Check ADRE Grade 3, 4 Results 2024

Visit the SLRC website for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment. Click on the ADRE Grade 3 or Grade 4 Result link. Enter the required login details and submit. View and download the result. Take a printout for future reference.

ADRE Grade 3, 4 Results 2024 Exam Overview

The ADRE grade 3 recruitment process was conducted in two phases: The first phase, for HSSLC or class 12 posts, took place on September 15, 2024. The second phase, for graduate and HSLC driver posts, was held on September 29, 2024. For grade 4 posts, the recruitment exam was conducted on October 27, 2024, covering HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and class 8 level positions.

Following the exams, SLRC released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission assured that all objections would be reviewed, and if valid, necessary revisions would be made in the final answer key. Additionally, fees paid for valid objections will be refunded.

The final results will be accompanied by category and post-wise cut-off marks.