ADRE Result 2025 Out for Assam Grade 3, Grade 4 Posts - Link and Qualifying Criteria

Summary The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has published the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 today, March 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their results from the official websites by logging in with their unique credentials.

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has published the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 today, March 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their results from the official websites by logging in with their unique credentials.

According to the official notification released recently, the provisional results of the written examination (OMR-based) for Class-III and Class-IV posts will be available on the Assam State School Education Board, Div-I (erstwhile SEBA) official website – site.sebaonline.org, and Government of Assam website – assam.gov.in.

How to Download ADRE 2025 Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow these steps to check and download your ADRE Grade 3 & 4 results:

Visit the official SLRC websites.

On the homepage, click on the "Result Link" for your respective grade.

Enter your application number and password.

Your ADRE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that the results announced are provisional and subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria, cut-offs, and specific details prescribed in the advertisement.

ADRE 2025 Exam Overview

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment exam was conducted in two phases - September 15, 2024, for HSSLC (Class 12) posts, and September 29, 2024, for Graduate and HSLC driver posts.

For ADRE Grade 4 recruitment, the exam was conducted on October 27, 2024, for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts.

After the exams, SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys, allowing candidates to raise objections. Candidates whose objections were accepted will have their objection fee refunded.

Following the declaration of the written exam results, shortlisted Grade 3 candidates will have to appear for the next test levels followed by document verification, whereas, Grade 4 selected examinees will have to additionally appear for an interview.

Find the direct result download link here.