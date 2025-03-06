UPSC 2025

UPSC CAPF 2025 Registration Begins for 357 Posts - Application Link and Key Dates

Posted on 06 Mar 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC CAPF 2025 notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Eligible candidates can now submit their UPSC CAPF application form 2025 through the official website. The last date to apply for the exam is March 25, 2025 (6 PM).

Key Dates

  • Application Submission Deadline - March 25, 2025
  • Application Correction Window - March 26 to April 1, 2025
  • Exam - August 3, 2025
Total Vacancies

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 357 vacancies in the following CAPF forces:

  • Border Security Force (BSF): 24 vacancies
  • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 204 vacancies
  • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 92 vacancies
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 4 vacancies
  • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 33 vacancies
Application Process and Fee Details

Candidates can complete their UPSC CAPF 2025 registration online by visiting upsc.gov.in. The application fee is ₹200, which can be paid via debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the fee payment.

Find the direct application link here.

