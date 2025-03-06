UPSC CAPF 2025 Registration Begins for 357 Posts - Application Link and Key Dates

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC CAPF 2025 notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Eligible candidates can now submit their UPSC CAPF application form 2025 through the official website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC CAPF 2025 notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Eligible candidates can now submit their UPSC CAPF application form 2025 through the official website. The last date to apply for the exam is March 25, 2025 (6 PM).

Key Dates

Application Submission Deadline - March 25, 2025

Application Correction Window - March 26 to April 1, 2025

Exam - August 3, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Total Vacancies

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 357 vacancies in the following CAPF forces:

Border Security Force (BSF): 24 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 204 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 92 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 4 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 33 vacancies

Application Process and Fee Details

Candidates can complete their UPSC CAPF 2025 registration online by visiting upsc.gov.in. The application fee is ₹200, which can be paid via debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the fee payment.

Find the direct application link here.