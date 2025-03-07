CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out - Check Your Exam Centre Details Now!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now check their allotted exam city by logging into the official website using their application number and password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now check their allotted exam city by logging into the official website using their application number and password.

How to Download CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their city intimation slip:

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.

Enter your CUET PG 2025 application number, password, and security pin.

Click on ‘Submit’.

Save and print the city intimation slip for reference.

Additionally, in the official notice, NTA has highlighted - “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.”

The CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts for 4,12,024 unique candidates covering 157 subjects. The examination will take place in three shifts daily:

Shift 1: 9 AM – 10.30 AM

Shift 2: 12.30 PM – 2 PM

Shift 3: 4 PM – 5.30 PM

After the release of city intimation slips, NTA will issue CUET PG 2025 admit cards three to four days before the respective exam dates. The admit card will contain personal details, exam date, shift, and venue and will be mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

Find the direct city slip download link.