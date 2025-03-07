CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out - Check Your Exam Centre Details Now!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2025
09:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025.
Candidates who have successfully registered can now check their allotted exam city by logging into the official website using their application number and password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now check their allotted exam city by logging into the official website using their application number and password.

NEET UG 2025 Registration Update - NTA Issues Notice on Application Deadline!
NEET UG 2025 Registration Update - NTA Issues Notice on Application Deadline!

How to Download CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their city intimation slip:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
  • Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your CUET PG 2025 application number, password, and security pin.
  • Click on ‘Submit’.
  • Save and print the city intimation slip for reference.

Additionally, in the official notice, NTA has highlighted - “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.”

NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins, Schedule and Eligibility Updated
NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins, Schedule and Eligibility Updated

The CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts for 4,12,024 unique candidates covering 157 subjects. The examination will take place in three shifts daily:

  • Shift 1: 9 AM – 10.30 AM
  • Shift 2: 12.30 PM – 2 PM
  • Shift 3: 4 PM – 5.30 PM

After the release of city intimation slips, NTA will issue CUET PG 2025 admit cards three to four days before the respective exam dates. The admit card will contain personal details, exam date, shift, and venue and will be mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

Find the direct city slip download link.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2025
09:32 AM
CUET PG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key Out, 28 Questions Withdrawn by BCI; Full Details

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 special stray vacancy round schedule announced - Check details

Assam Police

SLRC Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3, 4 to be Out on March 7: Steps to Check

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Issues BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key- Direct Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
examinees

HS examinees 'thrash' teachers

Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam dates released - Check Details, Apply now

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 special stray vacancy round schedule announced - Check details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key Out, 28 Questions Withdrawn by BCI; Full Details

Assam Police

SLRC Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3, 4 to be Out on March 7: Steps to Check

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Issues BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key- Direct Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality