SLRC Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3, 4 to be Out on March 7: Steps to Check

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is set to release the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts tomorrow, March 7, 2025.

Candidates can check the Grade 3 results on slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in, while the Grade 4 results will be available on slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

Steps to Check ADRE 2025 Results (once it is published)

Visit the official SLRC website for Grade 3 or Grade 4 recruitment. Click on the result link for ADRE Grade 3 or Grade 4. Enter the candidate’s login credentials and submit. View the result displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases: the first phase, held on September 15, was for HSSLC (Class 12) posts, while the second phase, conducted on September 29, was for graduate and HSLC driver posts. Meanwhile, the ADRE Grade 4 examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8-level posts took place on October 27.

Following the exams, SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys and invited candidates to raise objections. Any valid objections were reviewed, and necessary revisions were made in the final answer key. Additionally, candidates whose objections were accepted will receive a refund of the objection fee.