Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Rescheduled - Check Admit Card and Vacancy Updates

Summary The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has officially postponed the Assam Police Constable written examination due to administrative reasons. The decision was announced through an official notice on the SLPRB website.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has officially postponed the Assam Police Constable written examination due to administrative reasons. Initially scheduled for March 23, 2025, the exam will now take place on April 6, 2025. The decision was announced through an official notice on the SLPRB website.

New Admit Card Release Date

As per the revised schedule, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from April 1, 2025. To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number, name, and date of birth. Previously, the admit card release date was set for March 17, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the official SLPRB Assam website – slprbassam.in.

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials (application number, name, and DOB).

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Check all details carefully and download a copy for future reference.

The Assam Police Constable exam is being conducted for recruitment to Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other departments. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SLPRB website for any further updates regarding the exam.