Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

Posted on 25 Jun 2025
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 for MBA and MCA programmes.
In addition, KEA has opened the objection window for answer key challenges, allowing candidates to raise objections.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 for MBA and MCA programmes. The exams were conducted on June 22, 2025, and with the release of the answer keys, candidates can now assess their performance and estimate their probable scores. Alongside the answer keys, KEA has also published the scanned OMR sheets for the MBA, MCA, and MTech examinations.

Candidates can access the PGCET 2025 answer keys by visiting the official KEA website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025). To download, candidates need to select the appropriate link for either the MBA or MCA course. The answer key is available in PDF format for all question paper sets — A1, B1, C1, and D1. Applicants are advised to carefully match the responses from the provisional key with those in their respective question paper sets.

In addition, KEA has opened the objection window for answer key challenges, allowing candidates to raise objections if they find discrepancies in the provisional answers. This objection facility is available only till 5 PM today, June 25, 2025.

To raise objections, candidates must log in to the official portal using their application number, name, date of birth, and select the relevant subject from the drop-down menu. After successful login, they can submit objections by providing details such as the exam set, question number, correct answer, and the answer mentioned in the official key.

Following the closure of the objection submission window, KEA will review all valid challenges and publish the revised final answer keys. The final PGCET 2025 results will then be announced based on the updated keys, which will determine candidates' eligibility for postgraduate admissions in participating institutes across Karnataka.

