NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Window Opens - Check Fee and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
11:58 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET MDS 2025 round 1 counselling registration.
Candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) 2025 exam can now apply for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET MDS 2025 round 1 counselling registration. Candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) 2025 exam can now apply for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam was conducted on April 19, and the results were declared on May 15. This counselling process will be held in multiple rounds to allocate seats for MDS courses across dental colleges in India under 50% AIQ, central universities, and deemed universities.

Special OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Last Date and Schedule
Special OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Last Date and Schedule

Steps to Register

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘MDS’ option.
  • Click on the ‘New Registration 2025’ link and complete registration.
  • Pay the counselling fee.
  • Fill in their course and college preferences.
  • Review and submit the form.

Counselling Fee

  • AIQ & Central Universities: ₹1,000 for General, ₹500 for SC/ST/OBC candidates
  • Deemed Universities: ₹5,000 for all categories

It must be noted by the candidates that the registration fee is non-refundable, and a refundable security deposit will also be applicable, depending on the institute type.

Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 &amp; 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Changes
Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 &amp; 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Changes

Internship Eligibility

As per the Dental Council of India (DCI) guidelines, candidates must complete their internship by June 30, 2025, to be eligible for NEET MDS admissions.

According to the first round schedule, candidates will be able to complete their registration and choice filling until June 30. The preference locking window will be functional for a single day, 4from PM to 11.55 PM on June 30. The seat allotment result for the said round will be published on July 3, with the reporting process being conducted from July 4 to July 8, 2025.

The counselling is being held for 50% AIQ seats, while the remaining 50% state quota counselling will be conducted separately by the respective state authorities.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
12:00 PM
NEET MDS 2025 NEET MDS MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
Similar stories
Recruitment

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today For Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Inside

TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details . . .

OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Recruitment

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today For Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Inside

TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details . . .

OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Leading Indian university earns highest national recognition in THE Impact Rankings 2. . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality