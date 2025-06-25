NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Window Opens - Check Fee and Eligibility

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET MDS 2025 round 1 counselling registration. Candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) 2025 exam can now apply for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET MDS 2025 round 1 counselling registration. Candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) 2025 exam can now apply for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam was conducted on April 19, and the results were declared on May 15. This counselling process will be held in multiple rounds to allocate seats for MDS courses across dental colleges in India under 50% AIQ, central universities, and deemed universities.

Steps to Register

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the ‘MDS’ option.

Click on the ‘New Registration 2025’ link and complete registration.

Pay the counselling fee.

Fill in their course and college preferences.

Review and submit the form.

Counselling Fee

AIQ & Central Universities: ₹1,000 for General, ₹500 for SC/ST/OBC candidates

Deemed Universities: ₹5,000 for all categories

It must be noted by the candidates that the registration fee is non-refundable, and a refundable security deposit will also be applicable, depending on the institute type.

Internship Eligibility

As per the Dental Council of India (DCI) guidelines, candidates must complete their internship by June 30, 2025, to be eligible for NEET MDS admissions.

According to the first round schedule, candidates will be able to complete their registration and choice filling until June 30. The preference locking window will be functional for a single day, 4from PM to 11.55 PM on June 30. The seat allotment result for the said round will be published on July 3, with the reporting process being conducted from July 4 to July 8, 2025.

The counselling is being held for 50% AIQ seats, while the remaining 50% state quota counselling will be conducted separately by the respective state authorities.