NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round I Final Seat Allotment Out - Reporting & Seat Removal Notice by MCC

Posted on 14 Aug 2025
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET UG counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET UG counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on August 12, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until August 13, 11 AM.

Steps to Download the Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘UG Medical’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Final Result for Round I of NEET UG Counselling 2025’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a PDF format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

MCC in an official notice has also informed the candidates that one seat in the SC(PwD) category has been removed from AIIMS New Delhi, that had previously been included in the round 1 seat matrix, due to compliance of the directions as passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in SLA( C) No 29275 of 2025 in the matter of Kabir Paharia vs National Medical Commission & Ors.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes before the stipulated deadline.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) seat allotment
