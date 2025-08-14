Career counselling

Workshop guidance to careers

Aratrika Das (YM intern)
Aratrika Das (YM intern)
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
10:52 AM
An interactive session between the students andNikunj Bhagat at Sushila Birla Girls’ High School.

An interactive session between the students andNikunj Bhagat at Sushila Birla Girls’ High School. Picture by Biswajit Kundu

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Career coaches Nikunj Bhagat and Aditya Singh cleared doubts in various schools in an initiative organised by The Telegraph, Young Metro

Aditi Nag of Class X, Sushila Birla Girls’ High School has made up her career choice

Rupsa Dey of Class XI, M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth, now has an idea about the Common Law Admission Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Career coaches Nikunj Bhagat and Aditya Singh cleared doubts in various schools in an initiative organised by The Telegraph, Young Metro.

Fifteen schools will be covered from July to September as part of the initiative. Some of them include Agrasain Balika Siksha Sadan, Sri Sri Academy, M.P. Birla Foundation H.S. School and Haryana Vidyamandir.

Bhagat took a session with students of Classes IX and X at Sushila Birla Girls’ High School on July 18. He focused on data science and entrepreneurship. “There are more career options than ever before — do not get overwhelmed,” he said. A similar workshop was held for Classes XI and XII at M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth on July 22. Career counsellor Aditya Singh introduced the participants to law, management and international relations and related exams. “Career choices should align with your skills, not just with what society expects,” he said.

At Lakshmipat Singhania Academy (LSA), there were two sessions held on July 29 for Classes XI and XII and then for Classes IX and X. Director Meena Kak also attended the first session.

“Today, students have access to a vast range of career options, but many are still unaware of their true potential and the opportunities available to them,” she said.

Bhagat emphasised tech-based careers and adaptability in an evolving digital world. At Shri Shikshayatan School, a similar workshop was held on the same day. Bhagat introduced students to AI, cyber law and business leadership.

“Education today isn’t just about academics — it’s about preparing students to be independent and self-aware individuals,” said principal Koeli Dey of Sushila Birla Girls’ High School.

Said Biswajit Majumder, headmaster of MCKV: “There are countless career options, but the real challenge is choosing the right one.”

“We offer career counselling sessions in our school. It gives students clarity. This workshop helped the students decide on their next course of action,” added Sangeeta Tandon, principal of Shri Shikshayatan School.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
10:55 AM
Career counselling M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Upda. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Upda. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co. . .

Brainiac Heritage School Investiture Ceremony
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Take a pledge, lead by example

HP TET 2025

HP TET Result 2025 Announced: Check June Session Scores and Qualifying Criteria

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality