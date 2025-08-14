SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co.in

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the first waiting list for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates who were placed on the waiting list can now check their selection status on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the first waiting list for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), filling vacancies created due to non-joining and resignations. Candidates who were placed on the waiting list can now check their selection status on the official website, sbi.co.in. The list contains the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

According to SBI, the selection of candidates is provisional and subject to qualifying the local language proficiency test, meeting all eligibility requirements, and verifying the authenticity of details submitted during registration.

The waiting list also includes results for the special recruitment drive for the Union Territory of Ladakh, covering Leh and Kargil Valley, where 13 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase. These candidates were considered after initially selected applicants either failed to join or resigned, leading to vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 was declared on June 11 for 14,191 vacancies. The Main examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, for candidates who cleared the preliminary stage.

Meanwhile, SBI has already issued the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for 6,589 Junior Associate vacancies, with the application deadline set for August 26, 2025.

For further updates regarding the recruitment process, candidates should visit the official SBI career portal.

Find the detailed waiting list document here.