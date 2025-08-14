State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
11:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the first waiting list for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).
Candidates who were placed on the waiting list can now check their selection status on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the first waiting list for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), filling vacancies created due to non-joining and resignations. Candidates who were placed on the waiting list can now check their selection status on the official website, sbi.co.in. The list contains the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

According to SBI, the selection of candidates is provisional and subject to qualifying the local language proficiency test, meeting all eligibility requirements, and verifying the authenticity of details submitted during registration.

The waiting list also includes results for the special recruitment drive for the Union Territory of Ladakh, covering Leh and Kargil Valley, where 13 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase. These candidates were considered after initially selected applicants either failed to join or resigned, leading to vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 was declared on June 11 for 14,191 vacancies. The Main examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, for candidates who cleared the preliminary stage.

Meanwhile, SBI has already issued the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for 6,589 Junior Associate vacancies, with the application deadline set for August 26, 2025.

For further updates regarding the recruitment process, candidates should visit the official SBI career portal.

Find the detailed waiting list document here.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
11:29 AM
State Bank of India (SBI) SBI Clerk SBI recruitment
Similar stories
HP TET 2025

HP TET Result 2025 Announced: Check June Session Scores and Qualifying Criteria

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round I Final Seat Allotment Out - Reporting & Seat Removal Notice by MC. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised: Choice Entry Ends Today at 11 AM

FMGE June 2025

FMGE Result 2025 Declared: Over 29,000 Candidates Fail Screening Test! Know More

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Brainiac Heritage School Investiture Ceremony
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Take a pledge, lead by example

An interactive session between the students andNikunj Bhagat at Sushila Birla Girls’ High School.
Career counselling

Workshop guidance to careers

HP TET 2025

HP TET Result 2025 Announced: Check June Session Scores and Qualifying Criteria

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round I Final Seat Allotment Out - Reporting & Seat Removal Notice by MC. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised: Choice Entry Ends Today at 11 AM

FMGE June 2025

FMGE Result 2025 Declared: Over 29,000 Candidates Fail Screening Test! Know More

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality