HP TET 2025

HP TET Result 2025 Announced: Check June Session Scores and Qualifying Criteria

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
10:48 AM

File Image

Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2025 session.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, hpbose.org, by logging in with their credentials.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, hpbose.org, by logging in with their credentials.

How to download HP TET June 2025 result

  1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
  2. Click on the ‘TET Result June - 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your roll number or application number.
  4. View and download the scorecard for future reference.
The HP TET June 2025 examinations were held on June 1, 7, 8, 11, and 14, 2025 across various centres in the state. Along with the result, candidates can also access their scorecards and eligibility certificates through DigiLocker using the credentials sent to their registered mobile numbers.

Qualifying Criteria

To qualify in HP TET 2025, candidates from the General category must secure at least 90 marks out of 150, which is equivalent to 60%. For candidates belonging to reserved categories including SC, ST, OBC, and PwD, the minimum qualifying marks are 82.5 out of 150, or 55%.

Qualifying candidates will be awarded a passing certificate with lifetime validity, enabling them to apply for teaching positions in government and government-aided schools across Himachal Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to download and store their scorecard and certificate, as these will be required during future recruitment processes.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
10:50 AM
HP TET 2025 HP TET Teacher Eligibility Test Result
