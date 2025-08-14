KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised: Choice Entry Ends Today at 11 AM

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the schedule for the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2025 counselling round 1. The choice entry window for round 1 will close today, August 14, at 11 AM.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the schedule for the Under-Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2025 counselling round 1. The process covers admissions to a wide range of courses including engineering, farm science, veterinary, pharmacy, yoga and naturopathy, allied health sciences, architecture, nursing, and homoeopathy.

The choice entry window for round 1 will close today, August 14, at 11 AM. Candidates who have been allotted seats can either accept and confirm admission or opt for seat upgradation in the subsequent rounds. Those wishing to retain their current allotment in case of non-upgradation must pay the acceptance fee and report physically to the allotted institute.

Applicants who choose to reject the current seat can wait for the next allotment round without making any fee payment. The KEA has made it clear that the dates for round 1 will not be extended under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised Round 1 Schedule

Choice selection: August 14, till 11 AM

Fee payment and confirmation slip download: August 14, till 4 PM

Offline reporting at allotted college: August 15

The KEA has also announced that all participating colleges and institutes will treat Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays as working days during the counselling process. In a special arrangement, institutes will remain open on August 15 (Independence Day) to accommodate newly admitted students of BTech, BArch, BPharm, and other programmes.

For the latest updates and seat allotment results, candidates should visit the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.