KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Revised: Choice Entry Ends Today at 11 AM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
09:39 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the schedule for the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2025 counselling round 1.
The choice entry window for round 1 will close today, August 14, at 11 AM.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the schedule for the Under-Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2025 counselling round 1. The process covers admissions to a wide range of courses including engineering, farm science, veterinary, pharmacy, yoga and naturopathy, allied health sciences, architecture, nursing, and homoeopathy.

The choice entry window for round 1 will close today, August 14, at 11 AM. Candidates who have been allotted seats can either accept and confirm admission or opt for seat upgradation in the subsequent rounds. Those wishing to retain their current allotment in case of non-upgradation must pay the acceptance fee and report physically to the allotted institute.

Applicants who choose to reject the current seat can wait for the next allotment round without making any fee payment. The KEA has made it clear that the dates for round 1 will not be extended under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised Round 1 Schedule

  • Choice selection: August 14, till 11 AM
  • Fee payment and confirmation slip download: August 14, till 4 PM
  • Offline reporting at allotted college: August 15

The KEA has also announced that all participating colleges and institutes will treat Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays as working days during the counselling process. In a special arrangement, institutes will remain open on August 15 (Independence Day) to accommodate newly admitted students of BTech, BArch, BPharm, and other programmes.

For the latest updates and seat allotment results, candidates should visit the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
09:40 AM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Common Entrance Test Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET Counselling
Similar stories
FMGE June 2025

FMGE Result 2025 Declared: Over 29,000 Candidates Fail Screening Test! Know More

TSCHE

TSCHE Extends TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Deadline- Check Revised. . .

Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Ke. . .

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Ch. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
FMGE June 2025

FMGE Result 2025 Declared: Over 29,000 Candidates Fail Screening Test! Know More

TSCHE

TSCHE Extends TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Deadline- Check Revised. . .

Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Ke. . .

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Ch. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality