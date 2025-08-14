Take a pledge, lead by example

Summary Ayandeep Ghosh of Class V, Brainiac Heritage School, stood with pride as he and his peers took an oath to lead with integrity

Oath for new leaders

Ayandeep Ghosh of Class V, Brainiac Heritage School, stood with pride as he and his peers took an oath to lead with integrity. “Every morning I will remind myself that my class and teacher believed in me,” he said.

The investiture ceremony, held recently in the school’s assembly area, saw student leaders from Class III and above — representing the four houses Aqua (Blue), Ignis (Red), Terra (Green) and Ventus (Yellow) — take charge. The event began with the arrival of chairman Anser Daptary and senior school committee member Partha Banerjee.

Ten students — the school captain, vice-captain and the captains and vice-captains of the four houses — received badges. Samiul Islam Daptary was named school captain, and Sumaiya Khatun vice-captain. Aqua House leaders were Tajiya Tamanna and Md Omar Aal Eyasin Laskar; Ignis House captains were Subham Roy and Arifa Khatun; Terra House leaders were Jasia Jia and Mousam Najmin Noor; and Ventus House captains were Zoyef Rahman Sk and Asik Molla.

Chairman Daptary asked the students to be humble.

"The investiture ceremony is special. In my school days, it was just as special as it is in 2025," said principal Soma Banerjee.

Cheers to helpers

Everyday heroes — that was how the support staff members of Birla Divya Jyoti were described as the school thanked them with smiles, warmth and cards on Thanksgiving Day. Unlike the traditional Thanksgiving, when families and friends have a meal together, this one was meant to thank those who serve the hungry learners at the canteen, keep the school corridors and bathrooms clean and the grounds safe.

There was a specialassembly where the helpers were thanked.

Students of Class I presented the helpers with handcrafted cards. Each card carried a personal note. Sashes were also draped across their shoulders and they were given flowers. While the support staff members got emotional with all the love the students learnt the important lesson of empathy and respect for all.

The helpers were also handed out food packets.

"The Thanksgiving Day celebration was a touching tribute to our dedicated support staff. The heartfelt gestures — from speeches and cards to sashes and flowers — reflected the values of gratitude and respect. I commend the students and faculty for organising such a meaningful event. It was a beautiful reminder of how every member of our school community plays a vital role in our collective journey," said principal Shweta Tiwari.

Lead and serve

Classmates Veer Raghav Jaiswal and Shaivi Kumar were overcome with emotions as the head boy and head girl badges were pinned on their lapels at Sri Sri Academy’s investiture ceremony on July 5. “Leadership is about compassion, collaboration and service,” said Shaivi.

The ceremony began with the chanting of shlokas, followed by the marchpast of the four houses — Bhakti (yellow), Shakti (red), Shanti (blue) and Yukti (green). Principal Gargi Banerjee administered the oath of office before conferring badges on the head boy, head girl, sports captain Arush Sharma (Class XII), sports vice-captain Veer Jain (Class XI), four house captains from Class XII, four house vice-captains from Class XI, 16 house prefects (Classes VIII to X) and six members chosen by the principal and teachers.

Former student leaders Raghav Gourisaria, Vatsal Kedia, Bhavya Parmar and Manvik Shah returned to “pass on the torch of legacy”. Chief guest Col Charandeep Singh Maini reminded students that “true leadership is built on self-belief, dedication, and compassion.”

In the second half, board toppers were felicitated. ICSE high scorers were Manav Saboo, Jatin Lakhmani and Naman Ranka. ISC achievers included Dibyava Datta, Shristi Bothra, Abhilasha Nandi, Tejaswini Jaiswal, Vaishnavi Anchalia and Suryash Gupta. Parth Rungta earned applause for securing All India Rank 1936 in JEE Advanced.

"I am proud of our Srians — not just for their academic milestones, but for their values," said the principal.

Thank you, doc

Sannigdha Saha of Class III enjoyed her interaction with “doctor dada”, who explained the importance of brushing twice a day and maintaining personal hygiene.

Like her, most primary section students of St Jude’s High School were delighted to meet paediatrician Dr Arnab Majumder from Madhyamgram and learn key health facts during the school’s National Doctors’ Day celebration on July 1.

From tots to seniors, students paid tribute and engaged with medical professionals. Dr Majumder used storytelling, songs and laughter to share tips on handwashing, nutrition, exercise and dental care. Children eagerly asked about healthy chocolate consumption and essential vegetables for their diet, receiving answers in a fun, interactive way.

Middle and senior school students expressed their appreciation for doctors through creative writing and painting competitions. Classes IV–VII wrote on The Doctor Who Inspired Me, recounting personal experiences. Classes VIII–X tackled The Doctor Who Could Heal with Words, while Classes XI–XII imagined The Day the Doctors Disappeared, reflecting on the vital role of medical practitioners.

Alumnus Sagnik Chakraborty, now a final-year medical student at RG Kar Medical College, addressed the gathering, sharing his journey and encouraging students to pursue their dreams with discipline and passion.

“Doctor’s Day at our school was not only a tribute to those who heal, but also a reminder to our students that compassion, service and resilience are qualities to be cherished in every walk of life,” said principal Aditi Chakraborty.

Let there be music, magic and peace of mind

Riddhisha Singh of Class VIII and Ridhima Singh of Class XII of Pratt Memorial School, perform to the music of Shape of you.

The performance was part of Mousike, the inter- school cultural contest hosted by Pratt Memorial School on July 24 and 25.

Seventeen schools took part, showcasing diverse talents in vocals, dance and instrumental music. Day I featured eastern music and dance, while Day II was dedicated to western performances. Music events were held in the ground-floor auditorium, with dances staged in the Prattler's Pavilion Hall on the fourth floor.

The programme began with a prayer by vice-principal B. Routh and a welcome speech by principal Carolyn Lionel. The host school choir performed Joy for the visitors. Special guest singer Gourob Sarkar attended the event.

Eastern dance opened with Celebrating Diversity, with students interpreting the theme through Odissi, Manipuri, Bharatnatyam and folk forms. Other

Samira Jaiswal of Class VIII, Pratt Memorial School, charmed the audience as a spunky Eliza Doolittle in a scene from the musical, My Fair Lady, adapted from Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion.

Dressed in a floral gown, she emoted on stage while the chorus sang Wouldn't it be lovely, earning a burst of applause.

Western dance featured fusion, Salsa, Flamenco and retro-inspired numbers. The Oxford Mission Boarding School students, led by music teacher Sanjib Mondal, performed popular songs on the violin, cello and flute.

Pratt Memorial School emerged overall winners, followed by The Scottish Church Collegiate School and Calcutta Girls' High School.

"We felt that we should bring out the talents of the students who excel in all kinds of music and dance. It is part of the holistic development of a child. So we organised this cultural fest. An event like this brings many talented individuals together," said the principal.