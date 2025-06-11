JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Second Mock Seat Allotment Result Out! Choice Filling Ends Soon

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the second mock seat allotment result 2025 today, June 11. Registered candidates will now be able to check their indicative seat allocation through the official website.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the second mock seat allotment result 2025 today, June 11. Registered candidates will now be able to check their indicative seat allocation through the official website (josaa.nic.in) by logging in with their JEE 2025 application number and password.

How to Check JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in. Click on the ‘View Mock Seat Allotment-2’ result link. Enter your JEE Main roll number and password. Submit to view the provisional allotment letter. Download and save it for reference.

This mock seat allotment provides candidates a preview of their initial seat allotment based on the preferences they submitted by June 10, 2025. After viewing the list, they can either modify their preferences or proceed with their selected options before the final allotments begin. They will be able to enter new options, and reorder or delete already entered ones until June 12, 2025.

The allocation authority released the first mock seat allotment on June 9, based on the choices filled by candidates as of June 8.

Candidates are advised to check their provisional allotments and use the choice filling and modification window to make adjustments before the final seat allocation on June 14.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) oversees the centralised admission process for prestigious engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Find the direct mock seat allotment result link here.