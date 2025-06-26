CBSE

Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
11:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 has received a mixed but largely thoughtful response from school principals.
They acknowledged the intent to offer students more flexibility while also pointing out areas that may need further planning.

The decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 has received a mixed but largely thoughtful response from school principals, who acknowledged the intent to offer students more flexibility while also pointing out areas that may need further planning.

According to the new guidelines issued by CBSE, students will have to appear for the first set of exams in February, while the second phase in May will be optional and aimed at those who wish to improve their performance.

CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year - Pradhan Lauds Decision, Calls it “Much Needed Step”
CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year - Pradhan Lauds Decision, Calls it “Much Needed Step”

The move is in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which suggests providing students with multiple opportunities to reduce exam-related pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepti Vohra, Principal of Delhi Public School in RK Puram, said the initiative could help shift focus from rote learning to a more application-based and continuous learning process.

"This is a progressive step and has the potential to reduce exam-related anxiety. It aligns well with the NEP's vision of a flexible and student-centric assessment framework," she said.

She added that successful implementation will require detailed adjustments in academic planning and infrastructure readiness.

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link
AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

At the same time, some school heads expressed concerns regarding the academic calendar and workload management.

Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said, "While the flexibility is welcome, conducting exams over an extended period from February to June may require a revisit at how schools plan teaching and assessments during that time." She added that adequate support for teachers and schools will be important to maintain the balance between examinations and classroom learning.

Mallika Premanand, Principal of Tagore International School in Vasant Kunj, shared a similar view.

"The idea offers students a second chance to perform better, which is encouraging. However, schools would benefit from further clarity on how this will align with admissions to Class 11 and the overall academic schedule," she said.

As per CBSE norms, students can opt to improve performance in up to three subjects --science, mathematics, social science and languages.

Internal assessment will be conducted only once in the academic year, and students from winter-bound schools will have the option to appear in either phase.

The CBSE had released draft guidelines earlier this year for feedback from stakeholders. The board has now finalised the policy with the aim of making exams more flexible and less stressful.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
11:58 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) principals CBSE Board Exams
Similar stories
AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 Out - Check Rank Card and Counselling Details

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Download Link and Official Guidel. . .

CBSE

CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year - Pradhan Lauds Decision, Calls it “Much Needed St. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Students attend the open workshop organised by CDC at Rotary Sadan last June
Calcutta Debating Circle

Diction & debate in digital age

Sri Sri Academy Ranthambhore trip
Sri Sri Academy

Lessons start with team effort and joy

AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 Out - Check Rank Card and Counselling Details

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Download Link and Official Guidel. . .

CBSE

CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year - Pradhan Lauds Decision, Calls it “Much Needed St. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality