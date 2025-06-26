Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

Summary The decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 has received a mixed but largely thoughtful response from school principals. They acknowledged the intent to offer students more flexibility while also pointing out areas that may need further planning.

The decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 has received a mixed but largely thoughtful response from school principals, who acknowledged the intent to offer students more flexibility while also pointing out areas that may need further planning.

According to the new guidelines issued by CBSE, students will have to appear for the first set of exams in February, while the second phase in May will be optional and aimed at those who wish to improve their performance.

The move is in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which suggests providing students with multiple opportunities to reduce exam-related pressure.

Deepti Vohra, Principal of Delhi Public School in RK Puram, said the initiative could help shift focus from rote learning to a more application-based and continuous learning process.

"This is a progressive step and has the potential to reduce exam-related anxiety. It aligns well with the NEP's vision of a flexible and student-centric assessment framework," she said.

She added that successful implementation will require detailed adjustments in academic planning and infrastructure readiness.

At the same time, some school heads expressed concerns regarding the academic calendar and workload management.

Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said, "While the flexibility is welcome, conducting exams over an extended period from February to June may require a revisit at how schools plan teaching and assessments during that time." She added that adequate support for teachers and schools will be important to maintain the balance between examinations and classroom learning.

Mallika Premanand, Principal of Tagore International School in Vasant Kunj, shared a similar view.

"The idea offers students a second chance to perform better, which is encouraging. However, schools would benefit from further clarity on how this will align with admissions to Class 11 and the overall academic schedule," she said.

As per CBSE norms, students can opt to improve performance in up to three subjects --science, mathematics, social science and languages.

Internal assessment will be conducted only once in the academic year, and students from winter-bound schools will have the option to appear in either phase.

The CBSE had released draft guidelines earlier this year for feedback from stakeholders. The board has now finalised the policy with the aim of making exams more flexible and less stressful.

