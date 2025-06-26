CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year - Pradhan Lauds Decision, Calls it “Much Needed Step”

Summary Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lauded CBSE's decision to conduct class 10 exams twice a year as a According to Ministry of Education officials, it is a landmark shift towards competency-based assessments that value understanding over rote learning.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lauded CBSE's decision to conduct class 10 exams twice a year as a "much-needed step" and said it would reduce stress, provide more flexibility and foster a joyful learning environment.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that from 2026, class 10 students will be able to take board exams twice in an academic session, but it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase in February.

The second phase, scheduled in May, will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance. In case a student appears for both phases, the best score of the two will be retained.

CBSE has approved the norms for conducting board exams twice a year for class 10, a move recommended in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"Laudable and a much-needed step. This will reduce exam stress, provide more flexibility and foster a joyful learning environment. A key recommendation of NEP 2020, twice-a-year exams is a student-centric approach and also aligns with global education practices," Pradhan wrote on X.

According to Ministry of Education officials, it is a landmark shift towards competency-based assessments that value understanding over rote learning.

"A major reform under NEP empowers students with choice, confidence, and second chances, reflecting NEP 2020’s vision of a more inclusive, learner-centric education system based on joyful curiosity," a senior ministry official said.

