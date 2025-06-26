CBSE

CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year - Pradhan Lauds Decision, Calls it “Much Needed Step”

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
10:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lauded CBSE's decision to conduct class 10 exams twice a year as a
According to Ministry of Education officials, it is a landmark shift towards competency-based assessments that value understanding over rote learning.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lauded CBSE's decision to conduct class 10 exams twice a year as a "much-needed step" and said it would reduce stress, provide more flexibility and foster a joyful learning environment.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that from 2026, class 10 students will be able to take board exams twice in an academic session, but it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase in February.

GPAT Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in - Check Merit List and Qualifying Cutoffs
GPAT Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in - Check Merit List and Qualifying Cutoffs

The second phase, scheduled in May, will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance. In case a student appears for both phases, the best score of the two will be retained.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE has approved the norms for conducting board exams twice a year for class 10, a move recommended in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"Laudable and a much-needed step. This will reduce exam stress, provide more flexibility and foster a joyful learning environment. A key recommendation of NEP 2020, twice-a-year exams is a student-centric approach and also aligns with global education practices," Pradhan wrote on X.

Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 &amp; 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Changes
Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 &amp; 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Changes

According to Ministry of Education officials, it is a landmark shift towards competency-based assessments that value understanding over rote learning.

"A major reform under NEP empowers students with choice, confidence, and second chances, reflecting NEP 2020’s vision of a more inclusive, learner-centric education system based on joyful curiosity," a senior ministry official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
10:01 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Similar stories
GPAT 2025

GPAT Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in - Check Merit List and Qualifying Cutoffs

CBSE

Major Change- CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 to be Held Twice! Know Detailed Schedule

UPSC

Timetable for UPSC CDS II Exam 2025 Published at upsc.gov.in- Exam on September 14

ICSI

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2025 For July Session OUT at icsi.edu- Link to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GPAT 2025

GPAT Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in - Check Merit List and Qualifying Cutoffs

CBSE

Major Change- CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 to be Held Twice! Know Detailed Schedule

UPSC

Timetable for UPSC CDS II Exam 2025 Published at upsc.gov.in- Exam on September 14

ICSI

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2025 For July Session OUT at icsi.edu- Link to Download Here

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result Shortly at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Know Updates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality